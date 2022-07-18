Foley Family Wines of Sonoma County to buy Napa Valley’s Silverado Vineyards

Foley Family Wines confirmed Monday it is buying Silverado Vineyards in the Napa Valley, giving the Santa Rosa wine company a premium operation in Napa County to go along with its recent buying spree in Sonoma County.

The deal includes a 73,000-square-foot winery and 300 vineyard acres that consist of the Silverado Vineyard in the Stags Leap District; Mt. George Vineyard in the Coombsville region; the Miller Ranch in the Yountville wine region; and Soda Creek Ranch in the Napa Valley America Viticultural Area.

Wine Spectator put the sale at an estimated $150 million when it broke the story last month.

“It’s a gem of a winery,” Bill Foley, founder of the company, said in a statement. “Great vineyards, great national and international reputation, and, of course, a spectacular location on the Silverado Trail in the Stags Leap District.”

Foley has been active in recent years by purchasing Ferrari-Carano Vineyards & Winery in Sonoma County’s Dry Creek Valley in 2020 and Chateau St. Jean in Sonoma Valley at the end of last year. Until now, however, it had not yet made a splashy Napa County purchase, though the company owns Foley Johnson, Merus and Kuleto there.

The winery was founded in 1981 by the late Diane Marie Disney Miller, daughter of Walt Disney, and her husband, the late Ron Miller, the former president and CEO of Walt Disney Productions.