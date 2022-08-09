Haus, Sonoma County producer of low-alcohol aperitifs, to close after investor funding dries up

Haus, a Healdsburg producer of low-alcohol aperitifs, is in the process of shutting down operations after running out of investor funding, said co-founder Helena Price Hambrecht.

The company, which was founded in 2019, was popular with younger consumers who preferred its less boozy option for the fortified alcoholic drink, which it infused with natural ingredients and approachable flavors. Haus was recently informed that a lead investor did not want to move forward, Price Hambrecht tweeted Monday.

Here’s a Haus update that’s not fun to share.



Our lead investor recently declined to move forward with our Series A that we were in the process of closing. Without them, we do not have the cash to support continued operations at this time. — Helena Price Hambrecht (@helena) August 8, 2022

“Without them, we do not have the cash to support continued operations at this time,” she said.

Haus had raised $17 million in investor funding, according to TechCrunch. The company will continue to operate as it closes it operations and its products will be available for purchase through the company’s website for the next month.

“It’s possible that someone will buy Haus in its entirety, and it can continue on under new ownership. It’s also possible that it will be sold for parts,” Price Hambrecht said.