Inside the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

Gregory Becker, CEO of Silicon Valley Bank, leaned back in his chair at a technology conference last week in San Francisco’s luxurious Palace Hotel, and delivered a bullish message.

In the confident, almost bombastic, style that was his signature, Becker told the audience of investors, Wall Street analysts and technology executives that Tuesday afternoon that the future of the tech industry was sparkling — and so was Silicon Valley Bank’s place within it.

What he didn’t say was that, roughly a week earlier, rating agency Moody’s had called to tell Becker that his bank’s financial health was in jeopardy, and its bonds were in danger of being downgraded to junk. Realizing the bank needed to raise cash, Becker had been scrambling since then to fix things.

That phone call set off a frantic scramble inside Silicon Valley Bank. Just one day after Becker projected confidence at the conference, the bank announced a $1.8 billion loss and a hastily put together plan to raise $2.25 billion in fresh capital. The news spooked the bank’s depositors and investors so much that on Thursday, its stock plummeted roughly 60% and clients pulled out roughly $40 billion of their money.

By Friday, Silicon Valley Bank was dead.

The bank’s failure sent the stocks of more than a dozen small and midsize banks reeling on Monday, but they rebounded on Tuesday. But the rebound remains small compared to the scale of the losses inflicted in recent days.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which took over the bank, has since been trying to auction off all or parts of it. On Sunday night, the federal government said all customers would be made whole.

The tale of Silicon Valley Bank is one of ambition and management mistakes, of a CEO who talked so much about innovation and the future that he and his lieutenants didn’t pay enough attention to the mundane but enormously important work of managing risk and ensuring financial prudence. When the bank was caught flat-footed in a rapidly changing economic environment, it waited till the last minute to try to avert its fate.

“This isn’t greed, necessarily, at the bank level,” said Danny Moses, an investor at Moses Ventures known for his role in predicting the 2008 financial crisis in the book and movie “The Big Short.”

“It’s just bad risk management,” Moses added. “It was complete and utter bad risk management on the part of SVB.”

Becker could not be reached for comment. Former representatives of Silicon Valley Bank directed queries to the FDIC, which declined to comment.

Silicon Valley Bank began in 1983 as a small community bank catering to fledgling tech companies. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, its fortunes and size grew along with the tech sector.

After an ill-fated foray into real estate lending in the early 1990s, the bank returned to its roots, pitching its services to fast-growing but typically unprofitable companies during the internet boom. The bank also made a side bet on California wineries.

Becker, who grew up on a farm in Indiana, joined the firm in 1993 shortly after graduating from Indiana University. He worked one year at another California bank in the early 1990s but otherwise spent his career at Silicon Valley Bank.

By 2011, when Becker was named CEO, the bank had expanded to dozens of cities in America and worldwide. He saw an opportunity to woo startups and venture capitalists with new offerings.

“When Greg took over as CEO, he had a definitive vision for what he wanted Silicon Valley Bank to be,” said Timothy Coffey, a bank analyst at Janney Montgomery Scott. “He wanted to be the heart and soul of what we ended up calling the innovation economy.”

In that, Coffey said, he succeeded: “Nothing happened inside the Valley that didn’t involve Silicon Valley Bank.”

A firm’s founders could keep its cash at the bank or get a line of credit, invest their personal wealth, borrow against their private stock and even take out a mortgage for their first home there. Silicon Valley often worked with startups that later became tech giants, engendering loyalty from many founders and venture capital investors.

SVB’s bankers were omnipresent at tech happy hours and conferences, and they often hosted networking events and dinners where clients could schmooze. They learned about the various tech businesses, from artificial intelligence to climate, and even helped founders with recruiting.

Based in Santa Clara, California, the bank had at least five offices in the Valley area, with an aesthetic that one person described as “part stainless-steel tech vibe, part VC resort vibe.” Wine fridges dotted the offices. Visitors to the office on Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park, the heart of the Silicon Valley ecosystem, often remarked on the display of wines from the vineyards the bank had financed.