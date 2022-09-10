LIME Foundation holds annual gala in-person for first time in two years

Santa Rosa-based nonprofit LIME Foundation hosted its seventh annual Believe in the Dream gala Thursday to raise funds for a full upcoming year of training sessions and programs in construction, music and senior health activities.

It was the first time in two years the gala was hosted in person after previously being held over Zoom due to the pandemic.

The foundation was started by local roofing business owner Letitia Hanke of Associated Roofing Services. She wanted to help schools bring music education through the Turner Arts Initiative and help more graduates find careers in the construction industry through the Nextgen Trades Academy.

“This is our biggest fundraiser that we do every year,” Hanke said. “It’s how we actually raise funds for the following year of programs.”

Hanke said the focus of this year’s gala was raising money for the Nextgen Trades Academy, which has helped at-risk students find careers in the construction industry for the past five years. The program has also taken place online for the past two years and will resume in-person options in 2023.

The academy holds eight classes a year with 10 to 15 graduates in each class. Hanke said she started the program because not everyone can go to college or isn’t ready.

She, herself, has also experienced what many of these students are going through.

“I was 20 years old when I first got into roofing and I ended up dropping out of college because I got highly promoted at the company I was at,” Hanke said.

“I started this program because I lived it as an African American female. I can show these young people that they can go into this type of industry and prosper.”

Hanke said while the programs have been online, the academy was able to start bringing on students outside of the state, in Louisiana, Georgia and Tennessee. She hopes to continue offering a hybrid model of academy classes to help other students outside of California find construction careers.

“This training academy is really important to me,” Hanke said.

“All of these young people are just looking for an opportunity... and we’re showing them that they can make it in life and do something positive in their community.”

Hanke wanted to raise $185,000 so the foundation can provide more classes and start programs at more high schools, a goal she and the foundation has had for a while.

The gala raised $223,718, the biggest fundraiser to date, Letitia said.

