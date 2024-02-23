Marin County’s oldest bar, The William Tell House in Tomales, is for sale. Take a look inside

A historic North Bay bar and restaurant is for sale, and its sellers are hoping to find a new owner who can keep it running for both the locals and the tourists who flock to the region.

The William Tell House in Tomales is on the market with an asking price of $2,650,000. The cost includes $2,400,000 for building and $250,000 for the business licenses. The property at 26955 Highway 1 is being sold and marketed by real estate broker Cheryl Maloney with Vanguard Properties.

Established in 1877, and rebuilt in 1921 after it burned down in 1920, the William Tell House has most recently been run as a full restaurant and bar with short-term rental rooms.

Owner Ted Wilson said that, after surviving “hard times” during the COVID-19 pandemic, the property is for sale now due to “disagreements” over the business’ future within the owners’ group.

“The only path forward for us was to sell the property and the business,” Wilson told the Press Democrat Thursday.

When Wilson, a San Francisco chef and restaurateur, and his partners took over the business in 2018, they renovated much of the property, including the kitchen and patio. They also converted the upstairs to an inn featuring four rooms with en suite bathrooms.

They also upgraded the restaurant’s menu and bar program and built partnerships with the local agricultural producers to integrate their goods into the house’s dining options, according to Wilson.

The property originally hit the market in October, and Wilson said he hopes a buyer can take over the business before the onset of summer’s high season. The house’s restaurant is currently closed, though the inn is still open and taking reservations.

“Properties don’t change hands out there very often, and opportunities on the coast and in west Marin aren’t readily available,” Wilson said. “We’d love to have somebody have a chance to get going and catch the busyness of Highway 1 come season.”

For more information, go to ownthewilliamtell.com.