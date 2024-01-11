Mendocino County ranch estate featured in HBO series up for auction

A Mendocino County estate with a Queen Victorian-style home that served as the setting for an acclaimed HBO series will go up for auction next month.

Located just north of Ukiah, the sprawling 1,745-acre property at 11531 East Road, Redwood Valley, is known as The East Ranch.

It will be auctioned Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. to the highest bidder, regardless of price, at the site, according to DeCaro Auctions International. Private previews are available Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. by appointment.

The East Ranch includes a 4,900-square-foot barn, gazebo, 50-75 acres primed wine cultivation, seven natural springs, 24 miles of well-maintained roadways and six ponds, including an 18-acre wildlife pond, complete with a suspension bridge.

At the center of the estate stands a 7,500-square-foot primary residence boasting five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a library and an etched glass skylight. Other features include Douglas fir floors and panoramic views.

“The estate was built as a replica of an 1885 San Francisco Victorian because the original buyers couldn't find a Victorian house with land, as all the houses they looked at were in town and didn't have much land,” said Hannah Goldstein, public relations manager for Liquified Agency, the DeCaro Auctions agency of record for the estate, in an email.

In 2018, the Victorian home starred in the HBO miniseries “Sharp Objects” as the Crellin Estate, the home of Adora Crellin (Patricia Clarkson) who takes in her troubled daughter Camille Preaker (Amy Adams), after Camille is discharged from a psychiatric hospital.

Described as a psychological thriller, the eight-episode series was based on the debut novel by Gillian Flynn (“Gone Girl”) and earned widespread critical praise, including a Golden Globe Award for Clarkson in the category of “Best Supporting Actress – Series, Limited Series or Television Film.“ It also received eight Emmy nominations.

While it’s not known why the current owners are offloading the property, Goldstein said “the seller has chosen to auction it off because they know it will be sold on a set date and settle within 30 days.”

For more details, go to decaroauctions.com.