Milla Handley, pioneering Anderson Valley winemaker, dies at 68 from complications due to COVID-19

Milla Handley, a pioneering female winemaker who founded Handley Cellars in Mendocino County’s Anderson Valley, died on July 25 from complications due to COVID-19.

Handley was 68.

She graduated from UC Davis in 1975 as one the first female graduates with a degree in fermentation science. Handley began in the wine business by working with legendary vintners such as Richard Arrowood at Chateau St. Jean in the Sonoma Valley and later Jed Steele at Edmeades Winery in Geyserville.

She later decided to start her own winery in 1982 in the then little-known Anderson Valley wine region, becoming the first woman owner and winemaker in the United States to establish a winery in her own name.

Handley Cellars was known for its certified organically grown grapes on its estate vineyards with varieties such as pinot noir, chardonnay and gewurztraminer. In 2005, the winery’s Handley Estate Vineyard became the first California Certified Organic Farmers vineyard in Anderson Valley.

Handley retired in June 2017. Her daughter, Lulu McClellan, now serves as the winery’s president.

Check back later for more details.