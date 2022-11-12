Napa Valley vintner Tuck Beckstoffer ordered to repay $5.1 million to winery after lawsuit, arbitration

The scion of the Napa Valley's famed Beckstoffer family has been ordered to pay $5.1 million in damages for years-long misappropriation of funds from his soon-to-be-former winery partners.

A binding arbitration hearing between Tuck Beckstoffer, the son of Andy Beckstoffer, and those partners — Amulet Estate, Napa Val and PGF Family Court — was held in April, with the decision handed down by retired federal judge Elizabeth D. Laporte in September.

In addition to the monetary award — which includes $3.32 million in costs and attorney's fees — Beckstoffer was ordered to divest his interest in Amulet Estate, which plaintiffs valued at $3.6 million. It was not immediately clear what would happen to that interest. He ran the company until forced out by his partners in 2020.

Beckstoffer's winery partners accused him of diverting company funds into numerous personal luxuries including expensive cars, vacations, home remodeling, a private club membership, and even assault rifles and ammunition.

"Claimants amply proved that Mr. Beckstoffer committed fraud," Laporte wrote in her 94-page ruling. "Indeed, the brazen nature of a number of his misdeeds was striking, as set forth here, continuing even after Claimants began to question his expenditures, as were his serial lies to Claimants and Winery staff to cover up his fraud."

"Judge Laporte's ruling exposes Beckstoffer's multi-year fraud, serial lies to cover up his misconduct and refusal to take any responsibility for his dishonest actions," Amulet Estate said in a statement to the Napa Valley Register. "Our goal has always been to build a boutique winery with unparalleled wines that reflect both our family values and the best of Napa Valley. We are excited to continue to build the business with Nathaniel Dorn and the rest of the team at Amulet Estate."

Messages left Friday for Jeffrey Tsai, one of three lawyers representing Beckstoffer in the arbitration case, were not returned.

Beckstoffer previously was sole owner of the winery, which had been known as Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard. But during 2016, partners with the firm Generation Capital lent him more than $19.2 million to buy the vineyard and Soda Canyon Ranch, while paying him a $450,000 annual salary.

But rather than use those funds toward the winery, Beckstoffer instead steered the money toward numerous personal expenses and continued doing so until he was removed as chief executive and manager in October 2020, plaintiffs alleged during arbitration.

In hearing records, Beckstoffer's former partners pointed to his purchases of luxury cars, private jet travel and home renovation work, all using company funds. Such spending included more than $57,000 on a Meadowood Napa Valley resort membership, nearly $100,000 for home landscaping, $165,980 for more than a dozen mostly personal fishing and hunting vacations, and $370,836 to turn a 1966 Ford pickup truck into a 900-horsepower Baja-style racing vehicle, Beckstoffer's partners alleged.

Beckstoffer also mislabeled some spending to appear to be for the winery's benefit instead of his own use, according to winery partners. For instance, partners alleged Beckstoffer altered a January 2017 invoice for a new $45,560 gate at his St. Helena home to falsely state the gate was installed on winery grounds, according to records from the hearing.

In addition, former winery partners claimed Beckstoffer stole about $200,000 in property from the business. In one case, he removed a $60,000 John Deere tractor from the Soda Canyon site sometime in 2019 and then claimed it had been lost to the Atlas Fire in 2017 — only to return the vehicle after being confronted with an Instagram post showing him and his son riding the tractor with the caption "Sunday Funday," filings state.

A few months before his ouster from the winery in 2020, Beckstoffer again removed the tractor along with other items, ex-partners alleged.

Since firing Beckstoffer as CEO two years ago, the winery — which was renamed Amulet Estate afterward — has shrunk its annual expenses from an average of $4.7 million under his leadership to an estimated $1.8 million this year, plaintiffs said during arbitration.

Amulet Estate sued Beckstoffer in Napa County Superior Court in March 2021, and the case was later moved into arbitration. Beckstoffer filed counterclaims against his onetime partners but withdrew some of them, while arbitrator Laporte rejected the rest.

A previous wine enterprise involving Beckstoffer also ended in a legal clash more than a decade ago.

A 2011 suit filed in Los Angeles County by Darrell Spence alleged that around 2005, Beckstoffer convinced him to invest $685,252 in winemaking ventures. Spence expected to get back his investment plus a 15% return but got neither, and Beckstoffer later closed down one of his companies and moved its assets to another, Spence alleged in court documents.

Spence sued Beckstoffer for breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and fraud, but eventually moved to dismiss his suit in March 2012.