New Carneros winery gets OK, praised for intended water conservation

Napa County’s newest proposed winery has been praised for its intention to conserve water and this week was approved to move forward.

The Napa County Planning Commission on Wednesday approved permits for a new family-owned and -operated winery, the Clark Family Moon Ranch, in the Carneros region. Commissioners lauded the project’s use of greywater — wastewater collected from winery operations — to irrigate its vineyard.

Brothers Edward and Perry Clark proposed the winery on a 10.17-acre site at 1299 Duhig Road outside Napa. The parcel already has a 6.58-acre vineyard, along with a barn, well and a well house.

The winery will be able to produce 20,000 gallons — or roughly 8,400 cases — per year. That’s considered a small producer, according to Wines Vines Analytics.

The property’s barn will be converted into a tasting room, along with the addition of an outdoor patio. A maximum of 20 people could visit the winery for tours and tastings.

With the recent years of drought and water shortages, the Clarks’ plan to use a greywater system was celebrated.

Dana Morrison, supervising planner, said the project will result in a net reduction of groundwater use, using wastewater from the winery and recycled water from the Napa Sanitation District.

“I hear and understand the very real concerns about water in the area,” Commissioner Dave Whitmer said. “But I must echo my colleagues when I look at the data that’s been presented. We’re talking about a decrease in overall groundwater use on the property.”

The Clark Family winery is the type of new small, family wineries to be constructed as touted by the Napa County Board of Supervisors, he said.

Groundwater would still be used for winery operations, though it would come from a new well. The existing well doesn’t have a sanitary seal and is set to be demolished.

The winery received unanimous support from the three planning commissioners present Wednesday.

Commissioner Kara Brunzell said there were a lot of neighbor public comments on the project, but it was admirable how the applicants had worked to address those with neighbors.

She also said the Clarks’ seemed motivated to keep the local water table from being overused.

