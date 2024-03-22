Pliny the Younger release affects Sonoma County economy. Here’s how

Russian River Brewing Co.’s special release Pliny the Younger brings crowds from across the world looking to get their hands on the renowned beer.

And those crowds have an impact on Sonoma County’s economy.

The county’s Economic Development Board has tracked economic impact for Pliny the Younger on and off since 2013.

The board creates an economic impact survey that’s given to event attendees that asks what they spent at Russian River Brewing Company and other expenditures during their trip such as lodging, dining and even transportation. The board then takes the results of the survey to create an estimated impact on the economy.

Last year’s 19th annual release generated $6.3 million during the two-week release period and sold all 41,000 bottles of Pliny the Younger produced, according to a 2023 economic impact report.

Travelers spent an average of $366 on airfare to Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport and spent $656 on average on lodging. Around 80% of money spent by survey participants went to lodging or food services, according to the report.

Pliny fans also spent money on activities, such as going to the casino, dancing, golf, movies and outdoor recreation.

The first-ever Pliny the Younger release in 2005 was different than what we see today.

Natalie Cilurzo said no one showed up for that first year’s release. It wasn’t until 2010 when the brewery saw a line for the special release. At least 200 people showed up that morning with the line growing throughout the day, she said.

Every year after she said the line for the downtown Santa Rosa location wrapped around the corner of D and Fifth streets.

In 2023, the Santa Rosa location saw 11,439 visitors during the two-week release period, while the Windsor location saw 13,164, with 64% of those being returning fans.

Pliny fanatics traveled from 41 states, Guam and 12 other countries, including China, South Korea, Estonia and New Zealand.

“Pliny the Younger has really helped shine a light on the county’s craft beverage scene,” communications coordinator Aleena Decker said. “The combination of Pliny the Younger and Sonoma County’s reputation for craft beverages and specialty foods has allowed our craft beer industry to flourish.”

