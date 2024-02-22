Precision and pace showcased at 24th annual Sonoma County Pruning Championship

Pace and precision were the key skills scrutinized by judges this morning at the 2024 Sonoma County Pruning Championship, where 65 vineyard employees from across the region gathered to see whose grapevine pruning skills reign supreme.

With rain clouds temporarily held at bay, 50 men and 15 women gathered at Ferrari-Carano Vineyards in Alexander Valley to go shear-to-shear at the 24th annual event.

Unpruned sangiovese vines set the stage for the contestants’ handiwork, with employees from 28 businesses competing for a total of $30,000 in cash and prizes.

‘’It’s an honor to be able to showcase vineyard employees whose skills are at the highest level,” said Riggs Lokka, vineyard manager at Emeritus Vineyards in Sebastopol and the competition’s chairman. “Their work is so important because it helps set us up for an amazing vintage to follow.”

Miguel Galvan from VinePro Vineyard Management in Geyserville was named this year’s overall champion, while Andrea Silva from Atlas Vineyard Management in Geyserville took home first place in the women’s division. A total of 10 men and 10 women were named finalists.

Galvan and Silva walked away with a total of $3,000 in cash and equipment, including gold-plated secateurs, a leaf blower, custom belt buckle, pruning goodie basket and more. As overall champion, Galvan also received a magnum of Balletto 2020 pinot noir, from the Russian River Valley.

Richard Kunde Sonoma County Pruning Championship

Top 10 winners, men’s division

*Miguel Galvan, VinePro Vineyard Management (Champion)

Misiel Arias Ortiz, Clendenen Vineyard Management

Rosindo Avila, Gables Wine Country Inn

Leonel Molinas, Emeritus Vineyards

Juan Moran, Dos Viños Vineyard Management

Moesto Martinez, Petersen Land Management

Hector Escobedo, MC4 Farming

Gustavo Rico Alvarez, Seghesio Family Vineyards

Salvador Gutierrez, VinePro Vineyard Management

Jaime Casto Monteil, Seghesio Family Vineyards

Sunni Ashley Sonoma County Pruning Championship

Top 10 winners, women’s division

*Andrea Silva, Atlas Vineyard Management (First place)

Anelly Reyes Jimenez, Cornerstone Vineyard Management

Ramona Sanchez, Joseph Phelps Vineyards

Veronica Castro Blanco, Lynmar Estate Winery

Maribel Morales, Munselle Vineyards

Emily Lokka, Analy High School

Alejandrina Sanchez, Atlas Vineyard Management

Maria Lopez, Lynmar Estate Winery

Amelia Lopez, Cornerstone Vineyard Management

Josefina Avila, Emeritus Vineyards

