Rohnert Park’s Reading Cinemas closes after 25 years

Rohnert Park’s movie theater Reading Cinemas has quietly closed after 25 years.

The multiscreen theater announced the Rohnert Park Expressway location’s closing on signs taped to the windows Wednesday afternoon.

Santa Rosa resident Katie Davis stood in front of one of the “closed” signs with her jaw dropped. She’d been going to the movies there for the last 20 years.

Davis had just picked up her three kids after school with plans on taking them to see “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” until she saw the signs.

“I’m just going to miss the environment of it all, the people who worked here and the cleanliness of it,” she said. “Sometimes it’s hard to find a clean theater location and they really kept up with it. It just felt comfortable.”

Reading International — an entertainment real estate company based in the Los Angeles suburb of Commerce with properties in Australia, New Zealand and the United States — took ownership of the theater in 2008, according to previous Press Democrat reporting.

Representatives from the theater, and its owner Reading International, were not immediately available for comment.

The posted notice offered no explanation for the sudden closure, only advising those with gift cards and ScreenSaver tickets to a company email address.

Located on the west side of Rohnert Park, it was previously the Stadium 16 owned by Pacific Theaters before Reading International purchased it.

