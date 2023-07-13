Sonoma, Napa vintners hope for warm days as problems of later harvest loom

Temperatures are set to hover around triple digits across California this weekend. That’s more heat than North Coast vintners have been hoping for to help make up growing time for Wine Country’s grapes after a start to this season that was wetter, cooler and later than usual.

North Coast vine and grape development has been delayed one to three weeks — depending on the appellation and vineyard — behind the pace of the last three drought-impacted seasons.

In Sonoma and Napa counties, there’s concern that later grape ripening could lead to a later harvest, and that could put fruit in the region’s billion-dollar crop still on the vine at risk of fall rains or wildfires.

“If we can get the grapes to hang out there as long as we would like, then we'll make great wines,” said Richie Allen, head winemaker since 2008 for Rombauer Vineyards near St. Helena.

“But if Mother Nature curtails that ability and forces us to pick earlier because of inclement weather, or it cools off so much at the end of the fall that we can't get grapes to the ripeness level we would like, that changes everything.”

A crew of workers wrap up for the day after tending to rows of cabernet sauvignon grapes growing at Mira Winery in Napa, Monday, July 10, 2023. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

The Napa Valley vintner would be expecting the maturing berries for white grape varieties, such as sauvignon blanc, to start changing color from green to golden around now.

But Allen said he doesn’t expect that key phase in grape ripening to happen in the North Coast for another four to six weeks.

So, instead of expecting such early-ripening varieties to be ready to pick in early August, it’s looking like the first picking won’t begin until early September.

Allen is hoping for significant rains to hold off until late November to harvest the remainder of later-ripening varieties, such as cabernet sauvignon.

“In a late harvest, usually what it comes down to is capacity — how fast you can pick, how much fruit you can take today and how many tanks you have,” Allen said.

Richie Allen, the vice president of viticulture and winemaking, at Rombauer Vineyards in St. Helena, Monday, July 10, 2023. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

“We're pretty lucky at Rombauer that we have a large amount of capacity in terms of being able to process fruit fast as well as tank space, but we'll still be pushed to the limit. If the season closes out like it usually does with a good rain, it'll be trying.”

Above-average winter rains stretching through April pulled the North Coast and most of California out of drought, filling the region’s public and private reservoirs while replenishing aquifers and soil moisture.

For example, the Napa State Hospital weather station has measured 32.5 inches of rain so far this water year, which started Oct. 1, 2022.

That’s 123% above normal, far above the all-time low of 9.4 inches in 1923–1924 but still below the record 48.6 inches in 1982–1983, according to the weather service.

What Allen and other vintners are watching is whether the forecast return of the El Nino will result in earlier, heavier rains.

The National Weather Service is estimating that the ocean temperature phenomenon will strengthen this fall and winter, causing California temperatures to be warmer than normal in October through December.

Those warmer temperatures won’t necessarily mean more or earlier rain, according to forecaster Brian Garcia.

“This year is a bit of a wild card right now,” he said.

He said forecasters will be watching during this El Nino cycle for signs of an early atmospheric river, bringing potentially heavy rains to California. A harbinger is whether mid-October cyclones in the western Pacific Ocean pick up tropical moisture and move it to weather systems in higher latitudes that will move east toward the West Coast.

Zenen Macario Garcia weeds rows of cabernet sauvignon grapes growing at Mira Winery in Napa, Monday, July 10, 2023. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

The rain-soaked winter and cooler-than-normal spring and summer have delayed more than just the North Coast this year, according to Glenn Proctor, partner of San Rafael-based Ciatti Co., which has wine and grape brokerage offices around California and the world.