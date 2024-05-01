Justice Department recommends easing restrictions on marijuana

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department said Tuesday that it had recommended easing restrictions on marijuana in what could amount to a major change in federal policy.

Even though the move, which kicks off a lengthy rule-making process, does not end the criminalization of the drug, it is a significant shift in how the government views the safety and use of marijuana for medical purposes. It also reflects the Biden administration's effort to liberalize marijuana policy in a way that puts it more in line with the public as increasingly more Americans favor legalizing the drug.

It could also lead to the softening of other laws and regulations that account for the use or possession of cannabis, including sentencing guidelines, banking and access to public housing.

People familiar with the recommendation, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Attorney General Merrick Garland planned to tell the White House Office of Management and Budget that the government should change the drug's categorization. After the office assesses the recommendation, it will still face a long road before taking effect, including being subject to public comment.

For more than half a century, marijuana has been considered a Schedule I drug, classified on the same level as highly addictive substances like heroin that the Drug Enforcement Administration describes as having no currently accepted medical use. Moving marijuana to Schedule III, as the Department of Health and Human Services recommended in August, would put it alongside less addictive substances like Tylenol with codeine, ketamine and testosterone, meaning that it would be subject to fewer restrictions on production and research, and that eventually it could be prescribed by a doctor.

The recommendation came despite concerns from Anne Milgram, administrator of the DEA, which has long relied on federal research and data to support these decisions, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the matter.

The cannabis industry stands to benefit the most from the recommended change, which would ensure that state-licensed businesses are eligible for a steep tax cut, possibly leading to lower prices for consumers.

This tax relief is estimated to free up millions of dollars for companies to put toward things like hiring, expansion and product development, all of which could be a boon to local economies.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.