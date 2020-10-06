Glass Fire resident’s recovery services and resources at a Local Assistance Center (LAC) opens October 6 - Oct 10 at Maria Carrillo High School

En español

Residents affected by the Glass Fire will be able to access recovery services and resources at a Local Assistance Center (LAC) beginning on Monday, October. 5, 2020.

The LAC will provide assistance with replacing documents (such as drivers licenses, identification cards and vital records), accessing financial resources, rebuilding information and beginning the insurance claims process.

Non-profits will be on-hand to assist with resource coordination but will not be issuing gift cards.

The City of Santa Rosa and County of Sonoma Local Assistance Center for the Glass Fire will open Monday at Maria Carrillo High School, 6975 Montecito Blvd, Santa Rosa, CA 95409, with the following hours:

Monday, October 5, 2020: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 6 through Saturday, October. 10, 2020: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To ensure that all victims of the Glass Fire have an opportunity to access the resources available at the center, the LAC dates of operation will be reassessed next week for a possible extension.

Language access services, including Spanish interpretation, will be available at the LAC. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all visitors must wear facial coverings and practice social distancing.

Government agencies and non-profit organizations will be available at the LAC to answer questions, refer residents to recovery resources and take applications to determine eligibility for programs and benefits. Services are open to all residents, regardless of immigration status. The agencies that will be present at the LAC will include:

City of Santa Rosa:

The Santa Rosa Planning and Economic Development Department will provide information to help property owners understand the permitting process for recovery and rebuilding within city limits.

County of Sonoma Departments:

Permit Sonoma will provide information to help property owners in unincorporated areas understand the permitting process for recovery and rebuilding.

Environmental Health will provide information about returning to properties in burned areas.

The Human Services Department will have Adult and Aging staff members on-site to help those age 65 and older.

Behavioral Health Counselors will be available on site.

California State Agencies:

Contractors State License Board (CSLB)

Department of Insurance (CDI)

Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)

Employment Development Department (EDD)

California Department of Public Health – Vital Records (CDPH)

Non Profit and Community Organizations:

Sonoma County Community Organizations Active in Disasters (COAD) is coordinating non-profit organization participation at the LAC. The COAD is a coalition of non-profit organizations that came together in response to the 2017 fires and is reactivating to respond to community needs from this disaster.

Some of the participating organizations include Redwood Empire Food Bank, Catholic Charities, Community Action Partnership Sonoma County, Disability Services & Legal Center and VIDAS. The Small Business Development Center will be available virtually.

Gift cards will not be distributed by nonprofits at the Local Assistance Center.

For more information about recovery resources and services, go to socoemergency.org.

FIRE RESOURCES: https://www.capsonoma.org/fire-resources/

