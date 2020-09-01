Mary and Melania

Looking for a theme to connect the two books The Art of Her Deal by Mary Jordan and Too Much and Never Enough, by Mary Trump there were much more important areas than the fact that both authors first names were Mary.

In fact, The Art of the Deal's only really salient revelation was that Melania Trump's extended stay in New York after her husband's election was not only so that Barron Trump could finish out his school term, but it was also to flex her leverage and renegotiate her nuptial agreement. Speculation is that Melania's original arrangement was less than ideal, but she agreed to it because she was desperate to have a child. Trump who already had two boys and two girls didn't want to start another family. However, now, Melania wanted to make sure that her child, Barron, would share the Trump empire equally with the other four. Of course, the White House denies this.

Mary Trump, the president's only niece, daughter of his eldest brother, Freddy, was left out of Fred Sr.'s will because her father had died at a young age. Fairly and justifiably Fred Sr.'s estate should have been shared equally with his four children and if one of those children had died, in this case Freddy, then his portion should have been passed down to his children, Mary and her brother. When it comes to reading wills (and maybe pre-nups), the vultures come out.

Melania at 16, as a model. The week after Trump vehemently denounced "chain migration", her parents obtained citizenship.(Pinterest-free)

The "Melania" book is very innocuous even though Pulitzer Prize winning author, Mary Jordan, writes for the Washington Post and the Post is owned by Jeff Bezos, President Trump's arch-enemy. The writer remains very neutral in her assessment. She conducted over 100 interviews in 5 countries. I didn't feel she uncovered the real Melania. Some pre-conceived notions of her were dashed, however. She is more the manipulator than the manipulated. When asked to stand by her man on T.V. after the infamous Access Hollywood tape, she said, "No". The week after Trump vehemently denounced "chain migration", her parents obtained citizenship. There is no proof she speaks five languages other than a smattering of phrases. She has all the animation of a plaster mannequin. She has a job, she does it. Her mystique remains, she is still an enigma, a cipher. She is living the American Dream her way.

When Mary labels her uncle a dangerous, malignant narcissist she does so with some authority. (Wiki-free-use)

Although Mary Trump is a graduate student of comparative literature, her PhD is contingent on her training as a clinical psychologist. When she labels her uncle a dangerous, malignant narcissist she does so with some authority. The first part of her book is mostly about her father, Freddy. He was an apparent gentle soul who wanted to be a pilot and died from complications from alcoholism at 42. If there is a villain here it is Fred Sr. who disdained Freddy and molded Donald into a Frankenstein monster. Bullying displays strength, greed is good, lying is truth to the liar, etc. (Remember Mary has an ax to grind). She is writing from pain and it is her intention to "take Donald down". Mary feels that democracy as we know it will not survive a second term if her uncle is re-elected. I wonder if Mary realizes how she is presenting herself, albeit, from a total opposite view but still just like a Trump!

.