Senator Mike McGuire to host Town Hall on COVID-19 response and vaccine deployment

The following letter was sent to the constituents of Senator Mike McGuire:

In these challenging times, it’s more important than ever that we stay connected.

I wanted to check in today about our upcoming town hall: The Coronavirus in the Coming Months: Slowing the spread, preparing for a vaccine. You can join us via phone or Zoom, whichever is easiest for you.

Being honest, the next 60-90 days will be incredibly challenging for our state and nation with the rate of spread we’re seeing. That’s why on Thursday, Dec.17 at 6:30 p.m., we’re bringing together the experts, who will have the latest, most accurate information on where we’re at with Coronavirus across Northern California, what we can expect in the next few months and we’ll get the very latest information on the vaccine. >> RSVP today

The rate of spread

COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)

We hope you can join us for this important conversation.

Here are the details:

Who:

Senator Mike McGuire;

Dr. Timothy Brewer, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and Geffen School of Medicine;

Dr. Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer; and Lori Nezhura, Deputy Director Planning, Preparedness and Prevention from the State Office of Emergency Services.

What:

Senator McGuire’s town hall: The Coronavirus in the Coming Months: Slowing the spread, preparing for a vaccine.

When: Thursday, December 17 at 6:30 p.m.

How to attend: RSVP today by clicking here! After you RSVP, we’ll email the call-in number and custom Zoom link within 24 hours of the event.

Questions about the Town Hall: Email or call us at 707-576-2771.

We look forward to talking with you next week.