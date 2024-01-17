We don’t know how to behave in the office anymore, bosses say. The solution? Charm school

You walk into the office kitchen to heat up your lunch and are greeted by a mess. Your co-worker Bridget has left the communal area in disarray — again.

You're frustrated. Where do you go from here?

Do you shame Bridget and make her feel bad? That might make you feel righteous in the moment, but is that actually helpful? Are you helping to improve your workplace — and most important, ensuring a clean kitchen the next time — by unloading on her? What's the end goal here?

This is a hypothetical scenario, one used frequently by business etiquette trainer Kate Zabriskie as she helps office workers and managers think through best practices for harmonious and productive workplaces. But workers throughout the U.S. are dealing with their own Bridgets every day — or are one.

As companies increasingly recall workers to the office, employees and managers alike are finding that the pandemic made us all a little rusty with in-person conduct. Co-workers are too loud at their desks. People are on their phones during meetings. Shaking hands is no longer a given. Small talk at networking events is ... awkward.

Bosses' solution to this stilted behavior? Charm school.

More than 6 in 10 companies will send their employees to office etiquette classes by 2024, according to a July survey of 1,548 business leaders by ResumeBuilder.com.

"It's a shifting environment," said Zabriskie, president and owner of Maryland-based Business Training Works Inc., a workplace etiquette and soft skills firm that has recently gotten more requests from companies for basic civility training. "We're all coming back together. We want to ... make sure we have a shared agreement about what's acceptable and what's not acceptable in the workplace."

Before the pandemic, the Swann School of Protocol would go out to workplaces about once or twice a month to help train staff on business etiquette. Now, it gets four to six requests a month, said Elaine Swann, founder of the Carlsbad-based training institute.

"The soft skills that are necessary to have a harmonious workplace were not being used" when everyone was home working in their pajamas, she said. "Utilizing those skills is almost like a muscle. If you're not using that muscle, it can become weak."

Business etiquette training can include a wide variety of topics — professionalism in the office and on Zoom, giving feedback, proper dress code, remembering names and how to conduct oneself during a business lunch.

On a recent weekday, a group of Irvine Valley College students dressed in their professional best gathered at an Italian restaurant to learn how to navigate a multi-course business meal with savvy and finesse. In hushed tones and with minimal clinking, the students handled the multiple utensils, broke off small pieces of bread to butter and resisted the impolite urge to blow on their hot soup.

The fine dining class was the last lesson in their course on business etiquette. The students are in the Guaranteed Accounting Program, or GAP4+1, a partnership between Irvine Valley College and Cal State Fullerton that sets up participants to get associate's, bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting in five years.

So much of accounting involves face-to-face contact with clients, or at a minimum, extensive interviews with employers to get a job. It's why Irvine Valley College has placed so much emphasis on this business etiquette course, which a school representative said turns students into highly recruited "diamonds."

Kevin Nguyen, 32, an Irvine Valley College sophomore, said previous lessons on professionalism taught him the importance of introductions and proper business attire — key components he plans to use in future interviews.

"When you come from high school, there's no formalities. It's very informal," said Nguyen, who previously worked as a high-class server, caterer and driver before deciding to go to school for accounting. "I think this course makes me stand apart. There's not really any classes that teach you how to be business professional."

In a recent survey on office decorum, nearly 75% of respondents said they'd take advantage of business etiquette courses if they were offered by their employer, including 93% of Gen Z survey respondents.

Common complaints from hybrid and in-office employees included loud talking, office gossip and not being prepared for meetings, according to human resource consulting firm Robert Half. (The meeting etiquette faux pas also included arriving late and dominating the conversation.)

To be clear, bad behavior didn't start with the pandemic. There have always been messy kitchens or loquacious colleagues. And to some extent, workers may have gotten used to solitary setups at home and are now less tolerant of typical office distractions such as crunchy chips or co-worker chatter.