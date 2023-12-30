Anna’s Seafood in Petaluma featured on ‘Check, Please!’

“My name is Anna Svedise, I’m a fishmonger, I’m the daughter of a third-generation fisherman.” That’s Anna of Anna’s Seafood, Petaluma’s best-known seafood source, introducing herself for a segment of KQED’s “Check, Please! You Gotta Try This!”

The five-minute segment, posted online Dec. 20, brought KQED reporter/producer Cecilia Phillips to Petaluma for a grand tour of Anna’s Seafood, during which she talked to Svedise as well as some of her employees and customers. The result is a charming and informative feature on this beloved local establishment and its dedicated owner.

Right at the start, Svedise tells us something we didn’t know: “We probably have around 35 or 36 local fishermen that are fishing exclusively for us on a daily basis.”

Three-dozen direct relationships with local fishers is an impressive connection to both the local community and to the ocean itself. It’s not just the key to sustainable commercial fishing – it’s how you know Anna’s is selling the freshest seafood possible.

“I developed a passion for seafood, and I just like the quality and just everything under the sea,” Svedise says.

The market’s “200-plus items” range from sashimi-grade fresh fish to live shellfish, as well as specialty items such as octopus legs and salmon collars. And all of it is as fresh as it gets.

To watch the KQED segment on YouTube, go to youtube.com/watch?v=gOxg9rS9vjk.