BottleRock unveils Festival La Onda lineup

BottleRock has announced the performers for its inaugural Festival La Onda, with a wide-ranging lineup that will bring top Latin musicians to the Napa fairgrounds on June 1 and 2, 2024.

Headliners include Maná, a pop rock band from Guadalajara, Mexico, and Fuerza Regida, a Mexican-American band from San Bernardino.

Also heading is Alejandro Fernández, called El Potrillo by his fans and one of Mexico’s bestselling singers. At the other end of the musical spectrum is Junior H, a Mexican singer-songwriter whose corridos tumbados music combines traditional corridos and Mexican folk music with hip-hop and rap.

In addition, they have booked performers known for their regional Mexican, Latin pop, Spanish rock, reggaeton, banda, mariachi, rap, norteño, cumbia and bolero music.

The lineup includes Farruko, Eslabon Armado, Café Tacvba, Los Ángeles Azules, Mon Laferte, Gabito Ballesteros, Danna Paola, Yahritzia y Su Esencia, Maldita Vecindad, La Arrolladora, Edén Muñoz, Gera MX, Ximena Sariñana, Siddhartha, Yng Lvcas, Silvana Estrada, Nivel, Allison, Mario Bautista, Alex Fernández, Joss Favela, Kaia Lana, Wonderfox, Agudelo888 and DJ RayBurger.

BottleRock organizers announced the La Onda festival last week. The two-day Latin music festival will take place on the weekend following BottleRock, which draws approximately 40,000 people a day over its three-day run. La Onda will be smaller in scale, at least for the first year, using two stages instead of the seven used for BottleRock.

About 14% of the people who attend BottleRock are Latino, said Dave Graham, one of the trio of Napa men who organize BottleRock. “It’s time” for this festival, he said. “They have been asking us to do a multiday Latin music festival to call their own.”

Last September, Will and Julissa Marcencia, owners of Spanish-language radio station KVON and KVYN in Napa, presented a one-day celebration of Latin music and culture. Sabor+Ritmo Latin music festival, held at Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa, drew 7,000 Latin music fans.

Graham said in creating their lineup, they worked with colleagues in the music industry who focus on Latin music. “We’ve been fortunate to have our friends at Live Nation to help us booking,” he said.

Graham said the lineup is 99% Mexican, reflecting majority of people who live in Napa, Sonoma and other Northern California counties and identify as Latino.

Many of the bands are popular groups from Mexico such as Café Tacvba, which originated in Juarez, and Maldita Vecindad, which formed in Mexico City in 1985, both which are pioneers of rock en Español. La Arrolladora is from Mazatlán, and Los Ángeles Azules plays the cumbia sonidera genre, using the accordion and synthesizers.

The lineup also includes groups that originated in the U.S. Eslabon Armado formed in 2017 in Patterson in Stanislaus County, and Yahritza y Su Esencia is an American trio from Washington State who specialize in regional Mexican music.

Solo performers include Gabito Ballesteros, a singer, songwriter and guitarist from Mexico whose music combines traditional styles with modern melodies, and Danna Paola, a Mexican singer, model and actress who gained popularity as a child actress and singer. Latin rap heavyweight Gera MX and Yng Lvcas, a rapper known for his corridos and reggaeton music, also will perform.

One musician is from Puerto Rico. Farruko, a Puerto Rican rapper and singer, rose to fame collaborating with Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Don Omar and J Álvarez. His first solo album was “El Talento del Bloque” in 2010.

Mon Laferte is a Chilean and Mexican musician, singer and composer whose musical style spans pop, rock, bolero, cumbia and salsa.

In creating the lineup, Graham said, their goal was a multigenerational festival, where “mothers and daughters, fathers and sons can come together, and maybe they will listen to the same act but maybe they’ll separate to go off to listen to different music.”

La Onda will include local and regional Latin cuisine and beverages, options for viewing, lounges, a spa, dance club and silent disco.

Weekend and single-day festival tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at LaOndaFest.com.

General admission tickets begin at $169, and VIP tickets begin at $389. Layaway plans for all ticket levels are available at LaOndaFest.com.

“As with BottleRock, you don’t need a VIP ticket for a VIP experience,” Graham said.

For more information, including updates, visit LaOndaFest.com.