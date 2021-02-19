Former employees, co-founders call for change at Transcendence

Actions speak louder than words. It is an oft-used phrase that is at the crux of what performers and others associated with a local theater company are saying about what drove them away from what they called a dream opportunity.

The founders of the Transcendence Theatre Company presented a vision, one that drew performers who came to Sonoma thinking they had found their artistic, theatrical nirvana. A place they could practice their artistic craft, flourish in creativity, spread love and education.

What they got was pickle juice in their sweet tea.

There is a “dissonance between the executive team’s words and actions,” said Nikko Kimzin, director of education and community engagement. Kimzin resigned his post on Jan. 6 and his final day with the theater company was Jan. 22. In a blog post on Feb. 10, Kimzin laid bare his experience with co-founders -- and husband and wife couple -- Amy Miller and Brad Surosky. Miller is the artistic director, Surosky the executive director and both sit on the board of directors of the nonprofit company.

A dark curtain opened for public view of what some say occurred offstage at Transcendence when Kimzin published online his experience of working with the theater company. Words used by those interviewed by the Index-Tribune and comments posted by others on social media are consistent with Kimzin’s account. Words and phrases such “gaslighting,” “toxic positivity,” “power,” “ego,” and “control,” are repeated.

“Nikko is definitely not alone,” said Robert Petrarca, a Transcendence co-founder and board member who resigned in March 2017. Petrarca and others interviewed by the Index-Tribune said Kimzin was “brave” to share publicly his experience. They also hope to see concrete changes in the structure of Transcendence so that it can find the path forward in the frame of its initial vision.

“Nobody wants to see the magic that happens at Jack London come apart,” Petrarca said.

There was a “dissonance” and an “uphill battle” for Kimzin to accomplish what his role was – which included being the equity initiative leader for the company -- and what the executive team was willing to support, he said. Others agreed that this was their experience, too.

His public cry was not to cause destruction, but to press the company to be more inclusive, transparent, and ultimately restructure the company so that it lives up to its vision and mission, he said.

“I am sharing my experience with you all from a place of love for the Sonoma community. This is not a call out but a call in to the conversation and necessary work needed to truly serve all who call Sonoma home. It is my hope that Transcendence and its leaders can live up to a higher standard of inclusivity moving forward,” he wrote in his blog post.

Kimzin and others who communicated with the Index-Tribune said they hoped that any attention paid to the issue would serve to press Miller and Surosky to live up to the concept they “sold” to performers and donors.

Surosky told the Index-Tribune that he and Miller are actively working on change.

“We’re really learning first what we might have done right or wrong with the past. It’s why we brought on the EDI firm,” he said. He declined to name the firm, saying he had to “ask permission” to identify the firm, and that he had “signed a document” saying he couldn’t name it without permission.

EDI -- equality, diversity and inclusion – is one of the main points made by Kimzin and former performers, board members and co-founders. But, they also said a fundamental change must happen at the board of directors level. As a registered nonprofit company, Miller and Surosky should not be on the board, they said.

They are “stewards of millions of dollars of community donations,” Petrarca said, and they have authoritative control, but no accountability.

Kimzin said three of the five current board members – Miller, Surosky and Andrew Koenigsberg, the managing director – are paid employees. That alone defies accountability, he said.

The board does not reflect the diversity of the Sonoma Valley community nor does Transcendence’s performers and performances, and in some cases point out the couple’s insensitivity to race.

In one example, Scott Barnhardt, a performer during 2014 and 2015, said all but one cast member for the production of the song, “Dr. Jazz” from “Jelly’s Last Jam” was white. The story is the history of black jazz legend Jelly Roll Morton, and the soloist selected to play Morton was white.

“The creative team didn’t know who Jelly Roll Morton” was and nobody had conducted any dramaturgical research on the story. Barnhardt spoke up and said, “This isn’t right. We shouldn’t be doing this.” He was told that the soloist really needed this solo. Barnhardt continued to fight, though in hindsight he said he wishes he would have “fought even harder,” but is glad that they ultimately agreed to change the pronouns and portray the soloist as if he were talking about Morton, not being Morton.