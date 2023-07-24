Local brewers lament closure of Anchor Brewing

San Francisco’s Anchor Brewing Co. fostered fond memories from the first sip, and continued that fondness for 127 years, bringing the West Coast hop movement front and center decades before the term “West Coast IPA” was first uttered, while keeping alive the historically malty steam beer that grew to fame during the Gold Rush.

Now beer fans are crying a tear in their steam beer over the legendary brewery’s imminent demise, which was announced earlier this month. (Although Anchor’s owners say they plan to liquidate the company in early August, the brewery’s employees have launched a last-ditch buyout effort, so maybe there’s still hope.)

Regardless of Anchor’s fate, its legacy will live on in Sonoma County, where master brewers are quick to credit the brewery with inspiring them on their own journey down the once lonely, now well-traveled, craft beer path.

Lagunitas head brewer Jeremy Marshall remembers Anchor’s influence on his burgeoning dry hopping techniques after tasting Anchor’s Liberty Ale – the very first IPA – with its assertive American hop notes.

Soon after Marshall joined the brewery, demand for Lagunitas outstripped supply, and while working on their Petaluma expansion, the company was lucky enough to use the production facilities at the famed San Francisco brewery.

“I met and became friends with Anchor brewers. It was so deeply satisfying to get to work with a team of veteran aces and friends in a historic setting, equipment I'd only read about and a building that is beyond unique,” Marshall said.

Perhaps, Marshall mused, Anchor’s closure “is a signal of a larger existential crisis gripping the craft brewing industry. Perhaps it’s a warning about the possibilities present when money is injected into a system. One can only hope there is a path forward, perhaps some saint out there with a vision that can preserve the past and project viably into the future.”

Since the Gold Rush, Anchor has produced its flagship “steam beer,” which is a British-style ale, but fermented with lager yeast, and is known for its caramel glow, rustic hop bitterness, and a fruity finish not common to beers of that time or region. By comparison, German-style lagers of the same era used lighter pilsner malts and were fermented at colder temperatures than what Anchor could achieve, especially given San Francisco’s temperate climate and its distance from consistent sources of ice.

World-renowned beer writer Michael Jackson proclaimed that Anchor Steam, as it became known, represents “the only brewing method invented in the United States. It is, in that respect, the nation's sole indigenous beer-style.”

Strangely, the origin of the “steam” name remains a mystery. One theory points to the steam that came off the open rooftop fermenters, which utilized San Francisco’s chilly evening air to cool the hot wort during the brewing process. Others surmise that it looked like the beer was under steam pressure when the kegs were off gassed as they were being tapped. However, the most plausible theory is that slapping the name “steam” on the beer made good marketing sense as the word was in vogue during the Gold Rush days, just as “atomic” was during the heyday of the atomic age.

Good marketing seemed to come naturally to Anchor. The steam beer style, officially categorized as “California Common,” along with the enormous copper fermentation tanks at Anchor’s San Francisco brewery, called “coolships,” gave the brewery an old-world vibe that marked the brand and the brewery ever after.

Back when Fritz Maytag saved the brewery from bankruptcy in the 1960s, most considered its yeast to be the pivotal ingredient that set Anchor Steam apart. But it was the brewery’s use of little-known American hops, added to a British-style ale, that was truly groundbreaking.

“Anchor paved the way for the rest of us with innovative styles and techniques we still use,” says HenHouse Brewing co-founder and CEO Collin McDonnell, emphasizing the importance of Anchor to small breweries everywhere.

“They set the tone for craft beer as a thing, and became a vital part of craft beer history, and San Francisco history. The brewery should be a museum.”

Like so many in the business, Lagunitas Brewing Innovation Manager Bryan Donaldson said his introduction to craft beer came by way of Anchor.

“When I joined Lagunitas, we had a very healthy relationship with Anchor Brewing, including making our very first collaboration beer with them called ‘Unauthorized.’

“To say that the closure of Anchor Brewing is the end of an era is a vast understatement. I would say it affects all of us as brewers professionally, and many of us personally. The craft brewing community is losing a foundational member and we will all be worse off for it.”