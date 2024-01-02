Lorena’s Ice Cream brings a taste of Michoacán to Petaluma

There are typical ice cream shops, and then there’s Lorena’s Ice Cream shop.

Owned by Lorena Mora – the one-woman team who hand-makes the 15 flavors of ice cream and 31 kinds of popsicles available there – Lorena’s brings the diverse flavors of Michoacán, Mexico to Petaluma with a rainbow of colorful and tasty treats.

For Mora, herself a native of Michoacán, making helado y paletas runs in the family: She has relatives with ice cream shops in Texas, Oklahoma and Bakersfield, she said.

The Petaluma shop is new, opening last March in a commercial area that’s been dubbed “Plaza Cultura” because of its multicultural tenants. There’s a Guatemalan barber, a Oaxacan-owned jewelry shop, a Honduran-owned gift shop and a Salvadoran notary – all sharing the same space on Washington Street. And Boutique Angelica, a Mexican-owned multi-faceted store offering a wide variety of services, is right next door.

“We all support each other to get ahead,” Mora said in Spanish.

In Mexico, the color pink is often associated with Michoacán, and Mora uses that in her shop’s decor. An array of pink flowers surrounds the main counter, and images of her homemade delights are posted on fuchsia-colored squares around the shop.

Of course, the ice creams and popsicles come in all kinds of amazing colors. Even the ice cream cones come in blue or purple.

There are non-frozen snacks, too. One of the most popular items Lorena sells are tostilocos, made with your choice of chips prepared with peanuts, jicama, cucumber, chamoy (a sweet and tart sauce), pickled pork skins, and tamarind balls.

Other favorites include strawberries with cream, mangonada – mango ice cream topped with fresh mango and other fixings – and chilindrina, a big, fried, flour-based snack topped with cabbage, pickled pork skins, Mexican cream, hot sauce and avocado.

When the weather gets cold, Mora makes champurrado, a creamy corn-and-chocolate-based drink.

Mora doesn’t mind fixing up the prepared treats as much or as little as the customer would like, she said. Most of the treats at Lorena’s Ice Cream are in the $3 to $9 range, with a single scoop of ice cream starting at $3.

“We do it with a lot of love,” Mora said. “Lorena’s Ice Cream is a family business.”