New dinner options open in Petaluma with Spring Thai, April Pantry

Spring Thai will open its doors as planned on Friday, July 19 at the corner of Casa Grande and South McDowell Boulevard, in the space recently vacated by Sarah’s Eats & Sweets. Joshua and Mary Saing Gillean also own Spring Thai in Cotati. Mary is the chef and it is her father who is Thai and brought the family to America by way of Cambodia. They started in the restaurant business over 15 years ago and opened Spring Thai in Cotati after the fires, in November 2017.

“We have both authentic Thai and Americanized Thai to be friendly to all taste palettes,” Joshua told me via email. Not surprisingly, I was informed that pad thai is their most ordered dish, however, their pork ribs with fried rice and avocado salmon curry are popular too. The golden spring rolls are a popular appetizer item and for both vegetarians and meat eaters alike, their vegetarian imposter wings, made from cauliflower, are always a big hit. “My wife and I are super excited about opening a second restaurant in Petaluma.” Spring Thai’s menu can be found at springthai.net and orders can be placed by calling 774-6246.

Another opening of sorts, newbie April Pantry has announced it will start offering dinner this week for pick-up or delivery through Petaluma Food Taxi, or on their outdoor patio. They will have full table service starting at 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, while still offering lunches throughout the afternoon. The opening menu will include Sonoma County squash blossoms with local goat cheese, served with grape tapenade; gluten-free Liberty Duck street tacos with Korean barbecue sauce, slaw and duck cracklings with house pickles, radish and lime; The Pantry Burger with house-ground Five Dot Ranch sirloin burger, lettuce, red onions, tomato, bread and butter pickles, Wagon Wheel cheese from Cowgirl Creamery on a Red Bird Bakery brioche bun and French fries; and finally, a gluten-free and vegetarian butternut squash lasagna with layers of butternut squash, ricotta, spinach, Swiss chard and mozzarella, all in house-made vodka tomato sauce, served with sauteed garlic green beans. April Pantry is located at 1000 Clegg Court.

New Mexican menu offered

After a member of Petaluma Foodies requested suggestions for nearby restaurants that might offer New Mexican cuisine, Stockhome co-owner Andrea Sundell stepped forward suggesting that it might be possible for her husband, Chef Roberth Sundell, to come up with something. A native of Arizona, Andrea is familiar with, and a fan of, New Mexican cuisine and confirmed Stockhome will host a New Mexican menu on Thursday, July 30. Although not yet finalized, we hope to announce the menu here in next week’s column. Although I have experienced bits and pieces of New Mexican cuisine during my travels throughout the Southwest, I had to turn to the internet to find a good definition. The style is a mixture of Native American, Spanish and Mexican cuisine, along with some additional influences from European, Mediterranean and even American chuck wagon cuisines. Unlike other similar cuisines, New Mexican relies on spices and herbs from the region, including red and green New Mexico chile peppers, pine nuts and anise. It is also heavily influenced by traditional Native American foods such as sopapillas, as well other New Mexico originated foods such as breakfast burritos, green chile stews, carne adovada, posole, calabacitas and green chile burgers.

Rolling through Tomales

With a family cottage available to us on the coast, we spent the past weekend enjoying the sunny skies and cool breezes out near Tomales Bay. Even with our favorites currently closed for indoor dining, we were still able to enjoy a couple of unexpected treats. The first was one of the best meatball subs we have ever had, courtesy of K&A Take-Away in the tiny hamlet of Tomales. Open during the busy beach-going hours on Friday through Sunday, K&A’s doorway kiosk is actually on the Dillon Beach Road side of the sea-blue building (on the northwest corner of Dillon Beach Road and Highway 1). We usually stop in to K&A’s for one of its homemade sausage sandwiches but got there too late on Friday and all that was left was the lamb and beef meatball sando with tahini yogurt and zhoug (spicy cilantro sauce), and boy did it end up being excellent. The pine nuts in the meatballs were a particularly nice touch, both for flavor and texture. We also had a serving of the herb potato salad, which was a crowd pleaser.

While chatting with co-owner Trevor Brand, we discovered that they are now getting the bread fresh each day from the new Tomales Bakery, or whatever its new name is. K&A always sources local, but getting their bread from less than a block away takes “locally sourced” to a whole other level. I had heard that Larry Peters of the Petaluma Creamery, who also owns the Tomales Deli, had taken over the bakery but was corrected that Shannon Gregory and the gang from the Marshall Store had recently taken charge and were doing great work.