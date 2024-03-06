Petaluma Pie owners ‘passing the rolling pin’

Lina Hoshino and Angelo Sacerdote, the founders of Petaluma Pie Company, have an announcement to make that’s as sweet as their Banana Cream Pie.

But it also has a bittersweet streak to it, like their Apple Pecan Crumble with Salted Caramel.

Hoshino and Sacerdote, in a message this week, said they are “passing the rolling pin” to new owners: Petaluma Pie Company employee Taylor Martinez Santaella and his mother and new co-owner, Irma Martinez.

Martinez Santaella, a Casa Grande grad, arrived at Petaluma Pie Company about two years ago, having previously worked at Red Bird Bakery and Acre Pizza. He’s been a baker and pie-lover “since he was young,” said his mother, and Martinez Santaella called their new endeavor “a dream come true.”

Hoshino and Sacerdote said they opened their pie shop in 2010 “with a shoestring budget from personal savings and modest investments from friends and family.” Given such limited means, the loss of their custom business sign to thieves before they even opened seemed devastating – “But at the same time, we got unexpected publicity,” said Hoshino. “We had people lining up at the door on our first day.”

People have been lining up ever since, enamored by the sweet and savory pies which so often take the form of “hand pies” – like the meaty little wonder called the Cheeseburger Pie ($9.75) which is made, according to the restaurant’s website, “with grass-fed beef from Stemple Creek Ranch and organic cheddar cheese.”

After buying a Cheeseburger Pie (or Mushroom and Goat Gouda Pie, or Curried Cauliflower and Chickpea Pie, both $8) at the counter, customers can stroll over to one of Helen Putnam Plaza’s many tables, benches or raised ledges, and munch away while the jazz band plays.

Besides baking great pies people want to line up for, Hoshino and Sacerdote made their cozy little shop on the plaza an appealing place to be. They got creative, holding “Pie-Ku Contests on Pi-day,” concocting new pies for special occasions such as weddings, and notably, employing people based on their strengths, not their disabilities.

“A Deaf staff member initiated Deaf Pie Happy Hour, inviting the Deaf community to the shop, and offering a 15% discount to people who placed their order using American Sign Language,” they said.

But soon, they said, it will be Martinez Santaella “rolling out the dough and adding his own ideas to the pie shop repertoire.”

All four of them – the two former owners and the two new ones – agree that keeping the shop local, with owners who cares about the food and the community, was the right thing to do.