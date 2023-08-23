Santa Rosa’s 6th Street Playhouse names new executive director

Emily Lynn Cornelius, who has roots in the Sonoma County theater community and professional performing arts experience in New York, will go to work Sept. 5 as the new executive director at the 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square.

A graduate of El Molino High School, she got her start in community theater at Santa Rosa Players, a precursor of the 6th Street Playhouse, performing in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and then choreographing and stage managing “Brigadoon” and “Carousel.”

“This is a real success story of what happens when our schools pay attention to the arts, we have community that supports the arts and we in the arts support our communities,” said Dorothy Beattie, the theater’s board president.

Cornelius, who holds a 2003 bachelor’s degree in theater arts from the University of Michigan, spent more than 14 years with The Metropolitan Opera in New York City as manager of its artist relations and department manager.

She served as first point of contact for up to 600 principal artists, directors and creative staff in a repertory season averaging 26 opera productions and over 300 performances annually.

In New York, she directed and produced numerous productions with groups such as The Village Light Opera Group and the Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! She also managed touring productions and Off-Broadway performances for The Flying Karamazov Brothers.

When The Metropolitan Opera was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, Cornelius returned to Sonoma County to be with her family.

“She always had been planning to come back to Sonoma County to work as a director and stage manager,” Beattie said.

Locally, Cornelius directed “Tuck Everlasting” last May at the Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park and she is committed to directing “She Loves Me ” in February at the 6th Street Playhouse, but her primary focus in her new job will be management.

“We need to pay attention to the business of theater,” Beattie said.

Former Managing Director Anne Clark, who joined the 6th Street Playhouse theater in 2020 to help guide the organization through the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, left 6th Street in May to work as development director for Throckmorton Theater in Mill Valley.

In a reorganization announced in May, the 6th Street Playhouse eliminated its artistic director position, held by Jared Sakren. He had been named executive director there in 2015 and became artistic director in 2018, serving in both roles under the title of producing artistic director, until Clark joined the staff.

“We had an artistic director and a managing director before,” Beattie said. “Now we’re going to have just one person as executive director.”

Cornelius will supervise a staff of 10 at the 6th Street Playhouse.

