Scott Murray named next Sonoma Rotary Club president

The Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley has named Scott Murray as club president for its 2022-2023 year. Murray joined the club in 2017 and has previously led the club’s membership and governance committees, according to an announcement from the club.

Murray said he’s excited to lead a club known so much for its fundraising and community support.

“Our club’s response to the October 2017 wildfires showed me the power of Rotary to support the community in the time of a disaster,” said Murray in the announcement. “Our club again stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic, partnering with the Sonoma Valley Catalyst Fund to raise $200,000 in grants to small businesses impacted by the shutdowns.”

Sonoma Valley Rotary has several activities planned for the coming Rotary year, including its annual St. Patrick’s Day “Luck of the Irish Raffle” that funds grants to local nonprofit groups and various community improvement projects. The club plans to continue partnering with other community organizations, like the Sonoma Ecology Center and Jack London State Historic Park, to support hands-on service projects.

“One of the great strengths of Rotary is the connections we make within the community, across the country and around the world,” said Murray. “So, we also continue to look forward to supporting projects that improve conditions beyond Sonoma Valley.”

Such beyond-Sonoma projects include the club’s recent effort to raise $75,000 from other Rotary clubs around the world to provide new sanitation facilities for schools in remote western Nepal. And this past June, the club announced its first international sister-club relationship to explore joint projects with the Rotary Club of Makati, Philippines.

The Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Sonoma Golf Club. Visitors are welcome; contact John Coulston at Johndcoulston@gmail.com to attend.