Summer concerts, movies return to Green Music Center

Thursday, July 29: Piano Extravaganza, music by Thomas Cabaniss (world premiere), Takemitsu, Saint-Saëns, Milhaud and Bach; performed by Peter Dugan, Anita Graef, Jessica Shinn, Michael Shinn, Christine Wu and Julian Graef

Tuesday, July 27: “Roots,” music by Handel/Halvorsen, Barber, Saint-Saëns, David Baker, Bloch and Piazzolla; performed by Mike Dahlberg, Kara Dugan, Peter Dugan, Anita Graef and Doori Na

Thursday, July 22: “Fantasies and Variations,” music by Schumann, Beethoven, Ziyi Tao, Messiaen and Knussen; performed by Peter Dugan, Anita Graef, Doori Na and Christine Wu

Tuesday, July 20: “Destinations,” music by Mozart, Albéniz, Sibelius, Kuula, Chopin and de Falla; performed by Kara Dugan, Peter Dugan and Christine Wu

All events start at 6 p.m. in Schroeder Hall at the Green Music Center.

5 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24: “Remember the Titans” and “Bring It On”

Admission: $5 per person; 12 and under free

Movies will be shown at the Green Music Center’s Weill Hall lawn.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21: “Jurassic Park” screening accompanied by the Santa Rosa Symphony and conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong. $30-$85

2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1: Bluegrass Day, with the Del McCoury Band, Watkins Family Hour and Fog Holler. $30-$50

All concerts will be held at the Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park.

A full roster of entertainment events returns to Green Music Center this summer, with films starting in July and live concerts in August.

Concert headliners include bluegrass legend Del McCoury, rock and pop quartet Neon Trees, the Beach Boys with Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, Oakland R&B band Tower of Power and singer-songwriter Boz Scaggs.

This summer’s programming will also include a collaboration with the Santa Rosa Symphony for a screening of “Jurassic Park” accompanied by the 80-musician orchestra playing the score by composer John Williams.

Green Music Center canceled last year’s Summer at the Green concert series as the pandemic deepened and state and local health directives prohibited large gatherings. The Beach Boys had been scheduled to play in July, but that concert was rescheduled to this summer.

In addition to concerts at Weill Hall and on the lawn, this summer’s lineup includes five nights of Movies at the Green, featuring “Toy Story 4, ”Onward,“ ”Coco“ and others, with lawn seating only.

And the Green Music Center’s smaller chamber concert space, Schroeder Hall, will host PianoSonoma’s Vino & Vibrato Chamber Music Festival for four nights in late July.

Tickets for Movies at the Green, the PianoSonoma festival and the “Bluegrass Day” concert with McCoury go on sale at noon Thursday, July 8.

For all the other events, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 29.

To purchase tickets, go to gmc.sonoma.edu or call 707-664-4246.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.