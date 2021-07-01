Summer concerts, movies return to Green Music Center
A full roster of entertainment events returns to Green Music Center this summer, with films starting in July and live concerts in August.
Concert headliners include bluegrass legend Del McCoury, rock and pop quartet Neon Trees, the Beach Boys with Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, Oakland R&B band Tower of Power and singer-songwriter Boz Scaggs.
This summer’s programming will also include a collaboration with the Santa Rosa Symphony for a screening of “Jurassic Park” accompanied by the 80-musician orchestra playing the score by composer John Williams.
Green Music Center canceled last year’s Summer at the Green concert series as the pandemic deepened and state and local health directives prohibited large gatherings. The Beach Boys had been scheduled to play in July, but that concert was rescheduled to this summer.
In addition to concerts at Weill Hall and on the lawn, this summer’s lineup includes five nights of Movies at the Green, featuring “Toy Story 4, ”Onward,“ ”Coco“ and others, with lawn seating only.
And the Green Music Center’s smaller chamber concert space, Schroeder Hall, will host PianoSonoma’s Vino & Vibrato Chamber Music Festival for four nights in late July.
Tickets for Movies at the Green, the PianoSonoma festival and the “Bluegrass Day” concert with McCoury go on sale at noon Thursday, July 8.
For all the other events, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 29.
To purchase tickets, go to gmc.sonoma.edu or call 707-664-4246.
You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.