‘The egg industry is really hurting’ says Petaluma grower

Petaluma City Council member Karen Nau has deep roots in local agriculture, a fact demonstrated recently when ABC7 News interviewed her mother, Ettamarie Peterson, as part of a story on the North Bay egg shortage caused by the avian flu outbreak.

“My Mom was interviewed about the Petaluma and Sonoma County egg shortage amid avian flu outbreak,” Nau posted last Saturday on Twitter (aka X).

In the ABC7 story, the 85-year-old Peterson – well known as an expert beekeeper who also produces eggs for sale to local customers – called the situation with Sonoma County’s egg and poultry industry “crazy.”

“I’m surprised there’s any eggs in the refrigerator,” she told the TV news reporter, adding that “The egg industry is really hurting.”

That’s due to the ongoing avian flu epidemic in Sonoma County, centered on egg and poultry farms in Petaluma Valley, where more than 1.15 million birds have been euthanized so far. The result has been highly destructive to county farmers and the $50 million industry they support, although the full extent of the damage is not yet known.

“’The (avian) flu is highly contagious,” Peterson told the Argus-Courier, adding that “The poultry workers are suffering too because they can lose their jobs. My flock is very small but when I think of the commercial operations’ investment being lost, I think of it like a fire.”

To help local farmers and workers grappling with the effects of avian flu, the Sonoma County Farm Bureau has set up a Poultry Farms & Employee Relief Fund. To donate go to bit.ly/poultryrelief.

The epidemic has also disrupted egg supplies, and local grocery stores have already begun limiting purchases to two-dozen per customer. Some North Bay shoppers told ABC7 they couldn’t find any eggs on the shelves at all.

Luckily, locally grown eggs are still currently available for those who know where to find them. Although Peterson runs a small family farm (called Peterson’s Farm), the Mahrt family’s Petaluma Egg Farm is a much larger operation, and is still able to provide a variety of farm-fresh eggs to some local markets as well as at its own farm store, Skippy’s Egg Store, located in Petaluma’s industrial park area near Friedman’s.

A message from Skippy’s on Monday stated that “We currently have eggs in stock,” although supplies were limited.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com or on Twitter (aka X) at @mrdonfrances.