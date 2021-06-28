13 Pride business leaders in the north San Francisco Bay Area you need to know

In this its first year, the Journal's Pride Business Leadership Awards recognized more than a dozen people for their contributions to the Pride Movement.

On June 2, the Journal honored these winners in a special, virtual event hosted by nonprofit and community leader Lisa Carreño, United Way of the Wine Country president and CEO, and Laurie Lynn Hogan of Laurie Lynn Hogan Consulting. In addition, the Journal also honored Carreño for her efforts in support of the Pride movement.

Click on the following links to discover more about this year's Pride Business Leadership Awards honorees: