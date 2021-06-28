13 Pride business leaders in the north San Francisco Bay Area you need to know
In this its first year, the Journal's Pride Business Leadership Awards recognized more than a dozen people for their contributions to the Pride Movement.
On June 2, the Journal honored these winners in a special, virtual event hosted by nonprofit and community leader Lisa Carreño, United Way of the Wine Country president and CEO, and Laurie Lynn Hogan of Laurie Lynn Hogan Consulting. In addition, the Journal also honored Carreño for her efforts in support of the Pride movement.
Click on the following links to discover more about this year's Pride Business Leadership Awards honorees:
- Steve Branton, adviser, principal, Private Ocean, San Rafael
- Pina Carino, first vice president, wealth management adviser, Merrill Lynch, Napa
- Theresa Heredia, winemaker, Gary Farrell Winery, Healdsburg
- Beck Kageyama, human resources director, Keysight Technologies Inc., Santa Rosa
- Christopher Kren-Mora, president, Sonoma County Pride, Santa Rosa
- Paul-Louis Maillard, medical group administrator, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center
- J. Mullineaux, executive director, Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation, Santa Rosa
- Erich Pearson, CEO, SPARC, Santa Rosa
- Helen Russell, co-founder, executive chair, Equator Coffees LLC, San Rafael
- Gary Saperstein, owner, Out in the Vineyard, Sonoma
- Greg Sarris, Tribal chairman for the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, Graton Casino and Spa, Rohnert Park
- Dana Van Gorder, executive director, The Spahr Center, Corte Madera
- Grace Villafuerte, in-home services social worker, Adult & Aging Division, Sonoma County Human Services Department, Santa Rosa