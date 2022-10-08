Subscribe

14 North Bay professionals to be honored for Latino Business Leadership Awards

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
October 8, 2022, 8:00AM

Scroll through the gallery above to see this year’s winners of North Bay Business Journal’s Latino Business Leadership Awards.

Not pictured is Catalina Lozano, attorney, Law Offices of Catalina Lozano, San Rafael.

The winners will be recognized at an event Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. at De Turk Round Barn in Santa Rosa. Register to attend at nbbj.news/latino22.

Presenting sponsor of the event is Wells Fargo. Gold partners are Exchange Bank and Redwood Credit Union. Silver partner is Comcast.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette