Meet 9 notable business leaders of North Bay’s pride community

Nine leaders of the LGBTQ+ community in the North Bay have been recognized by the North Bay Business Journal for this year’s Pride Business Leadership Awards.

The winners were recognized at a Business Journal event June 15 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa. Presenting partners are Comcast and Redwood Credit Union, and silver partner is Kaiser Permanente.

Read profiles of this year’s winners:

Jenny Bates, licensed clinical social worker, Waves of Change Recovery Services, San Rafael

Lloyd Davis, vintner and owner, Corner 103 Wines, Sonoma

Leslie Gallen, deputy director, The Spahr Center, Corte Madera

Ian Hackett, president, Napa Valley Fumé, LLC, Rutherford

Kevin Krage, therapist, Thrive Therapeutics, Santa Rosa

Remi Newman, health educator, Kaiser Permanente, Santa Rosa Medical Center, Santa Rosa

Anna Richmond, clinical training and competency specialist, TLC Child & Family Services, Sebastopol

M.J. Salter, talent acquisition manager, Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa

Daniel H. Sohn, managing partner and senior lobbyist, Floridian Group LLC dba Pacific Partners, Sonoma