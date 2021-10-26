9 North Bay entrepreneurs, professionals win 2021 Latino Business Leadership Awards
They work in different industries and serve different people, but they share a commitment to community.
And that’s what makes them worthy of recognition as this year’s North Bay Business Journal’s Latino Business Leadership Award winners.
They were honored at a virtual award ceremony on Oct. 20. Click on the names below to read more about these professionals.
Dario Aguilar, owner, HYPE Printing, Santa Rosa
Carlos Barragan, owner, Vino General Contracting, Napa
Berta Campos-Anicetti, Latinx services director, North Marin Community Services, Novato
Cinthya Cisneros, owner, La Cheve Bakery & Brews, Napa
Jaime Delgado, CEO and co-founder, Sustainable Living Builders, Santa Rosa
Arturo Gonzaga, transportation manager, Becoming Independent, Santa Rosa
Mario Guitierrez, Napa branch experience manager, Redwood Credit Union
Jaime Perez, founder and CEO, Organic Cleaning Marin, San Rafael
Adrian Rodriguez, owner, Sonoma Valley Foods, Santa Rosa