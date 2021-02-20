California North Coast Specialty Food and Beverage Industry Conference set for Feb. 25

Register for the North Coast Specialty Food & Beverage Industry Conference, set for Thursday morning, Feb. 25

This Business Journal Virtual Event is set to run 10–11:30 a.m. and is free to the public.

Here are this year’s speakers:

Lara Dickinson, executive director and co-founder of OSC, co-founder of Climate Collaborative, and co-founder of J.E.D.I. Collaborative

Anubhav S. Goel, president for client growth solutions, SPINS LLC

Carolyn Stark, executive director for Naturally North Bay, formerly North Bay Food Industry Group

Robert Steele, managing director for investment banking middle markets at Bank of America

The major sponsor for the event is Carle Mackie Power & Ross LLC. Special thanks to Naturally North Bay.