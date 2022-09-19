Discover why these 100 North Bay companies are Best Places to Work in 2022

Welcome to our special section honoring this year’s winners of the North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work awards. It’s always a wonderful honor for me to call attention to the 100 employers receiving this award, because it’s a recognition which is largely the result of how their employees view them.

But as an additional point of pride this year, we at the Journal are celebrating for another reason. This is the 35th year that the North Bay Business Journal has had the privilege of serving the region’s business community. Yes, first with our weekly publication and then later by offering a vital, informative website, we’ve been committed to serving businesses in the primary counties we report on: Marin, Napa, Solano and Sonoma.

As we do that each day, underlying the effort is our mission to provide relevant business

news on the trends, events and people in the area. We work so you can: stay informed, get connected and celebrate success.

That “celebrate success” idea is exactly what we do with this issue of the North Bay Business Journal.

To determine our company winners this year, we were pleased that more than 4,700 employee surveys were completed for the nominated companies. Our business world continues to be a changing one for sure – working remote, working back in the office or hybrid – so it’s heartening that so many employees took the time to complete the survey and provide their views of their workplace.

And out of a possible five, the average score on the survey of workers was 4.8. Several of the companies had 100% employee-survey participation, and others were very close to that figure.

Preparation for the 17th annual Best Places to Work awards began in early summer, followed by a mandatory anonymous survey period.. The final selections were made in August.

Those selections by the editorial staff of the Journal were based on the employee survey results and participation, comments and employer application.

And a point of history in this, the 17th annual Best Places to Work awards. In our first year, we chose 24 winners. And while the numbers have gone up, our vision remains about what’s at the core of this program. It’s the need to recognize exceptional employees and highlight exceptional workplace practices.

While it has been great to get the responses, we have gotten for the Best Places to Work awards, we’ve always felt the award is only part of the impact of the effort.

The larger, longer-term value is the anonymous feedback of employees. Used expertly,

this feedback can tell an organization where it is doing well and where it might improve. And the designation continues to be an invaluable tool for employee attraction and retention.

I have been honored in the year since becoming Journal publisher to meet many of you in the business community, individually or at our events. The Best Places to Work celebration was held on Sept. 14, sponsored by Exchange Bank and Trope Group. It was a great way to congratulate this year’s winners.

—Lorez Bailey, North Bay Business Journal publisher

Profiles of this year’s Best Places to Work

By Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

ADOBE ASSOCIATES, INC.

ten-time winner