Financial leaders in a challenging year: Meet the North Bay’s 2021 CFO Awards winners

They come from separate geographical areas of the North Bay and hold jobs in various industries and at nonprofits. But this year’s winners of the Journal’s eighth annual CFO Awards all faced a challenging year of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic crisis.

Here are this year’s winners:

Ashley Evans, director of finance, Marin Humane, Novato

Camille Kazarian, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Summit State Bank, Santa Rosa

Lievin Mwamba, chief financial officer, Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership, San Rafael

Joe Prusko, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Gary D. Nelson Associates Inc. doing business as Nelson, Sonoma

Kelly Noonan, chief financial and operations officer, Willow Creek Wealth Management, Sebastopol

Ken Jensen, chief financial officer, Sonoma Valley Hospital, Sonoma

Rick Edson, deputy superintendent and chief business official, Santa Rosa City Schools, Santa Rosa

They were honored Aug. 25 at this North Bay Business Journal virtual event:

The event underwriter was Comerica Bank.