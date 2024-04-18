See who was at North Bay Business Journal’s 2024 Forty Under 40 Awards event in Santa Rosa

North Bay Business Journal on Wednesday evening recognized 54 young professionals who are stand-outs in their industries, organizations and communities.

The event in SaraLee & Richard’s Barn at Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa from 4–6:30 p.m. celebrated winners of the Forty Under 40 Awards and 14 “Ones to Watch.”

The annual awards aim to recognize the most influential executives and professionals in the North Bay area younger than 40, considered innovators, those creating advancements in their organizations and entrepreneurs creating new products or markets.

Gold-level partners for the awards were Exchange Bank, Redwood Credit Union, Anderson Zeigler and Kaiser Permanente.