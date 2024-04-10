2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

As a member of the senior leadership team for the Kaiser Permanente Marin-Sonoma service area, Karen Hulsey oversees services including home health, hospice, transitions, skilled nursing and durable medical equipment, along with palliative care, hemodialysis and transportation.

“In addition, I am also responsible for approximately 200 clinical and nonclinical team members as I ensure quality of care, regulatory compliance, strategy, operations and patient and employee safety for these programs and services,” she said.

Hulsey is a California native who was born in Marin and grew up in Stockton. She lives in Santa Rosa with her husband, 3-year-old son and a 17-year-old “bonus” daughter. She has been a nurse for 15 years and in leadership for the past 10 years.

She has a Master of Science degree in nursing leadership and management, which she obtained during he pandemic while working full time and having her son. Hulsey is the first college graduate in her immediate family.

In her leisure time, she enjoys anything that gets her outdoors, primarily skiing, biking or being near water. She loves live music and has seen more than 100 different bands.

“I’m an extrovert and developing deep connections gives me a great sense of purpose,” she said.

Hulsey says being under 40 helps to build community with other leaders who have young families. The worst thing is the thought that she’s not being taken seriously. Her biggest challenge with a busy job, young family, aging parents and attempts at self-care and maintaining a social life, is that the “mom guilt” is real and has to be discussed openly.

Her greatest professional accomplishment is being fulfilled when her team is thriving. “Caring for them ensures they can bring their best selves to our members. Since that is a core value, it was an honor for her to be named a Kaiser “Culture of Health” champion three years in a row.

Hulsey was personally involved in developing the Community Resource Director, a software platform funded by Kaiser and operated by Unite Us to offer a closed-loop referral for community-based organizations to better coordinate care through health care collaborations. It streamlines patient referrals, intake, and is a tool to further serve patients struggling with social nonmedical needs.

Best advice: “Don’t let perfection get in the way of progress.”