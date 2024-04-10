2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Marcy Flores is the daughter of Mexican immigrants, a proud Chicana and mother of two. Today she is the executive director of Corazón Healdsburg, a mission-driven human-rights organization. The group believes in empowering and dignifying individuals and families, along with advocating for human rights and against injustices, with a strong desire to build a compassionate and just community by people united to celebrate diversity.

Corazón operates a bilingual resource center that offers family-centered case management and takes a cradle-to-career approach to education for all ages.

“I was raised in Geyserville and focused on Chicano/Latino studies along with early childhood education at Sonoma State University. I am a product of the Mini-Corps Program, the Upward Bound pro-college program, Educational Opportunities Program and Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano/a de Aztlan,” Flores said.

She is currently part of On The Verge, a nonprofit program that partners with communities and mobilizes emerging leaders to take action in pursuit of social equity, as well as a Healdsburg Education Foundation board member. She is also a Los Cien Sonoma County board member, is part of the Chicas Healdsburg basketball team and a volunteer Folklorico instructor.

“Being under 40 offers a wide range of opportunities to grow professionally, explore creatively and develop leadership abilities, but sometimes I face a significant challenge in underestimating my workload capacity and trying to juggle too many things and not achieving a good balance with life,” she admitted. “My greatest accomplishment has been evolving into leadership roles as a result of collaboration and support from colleagues who contributed to my growth.”

Her greatest professional challenge has been navigating through periods of self-doubt along with overcoming constant impostor syndrome stemming from questioning her own capabilities and seeing her successes as achievements she did not deserve.

In 2024 her priorities include expanding her community and regional professional network while also strengthening ties with fellow professionals and contributing to community building efforts that support and uplift people.

Best advice received from a mentor: “No excuses, just solutions” from Dr. Gerald Jones, an Upward Bound director. “Not giving up and finding solutions has been a guiding principle. It is in our hands to take full responsibility and find the means to achieve our goals regardless of the obstacles in our path.”