Meet the North Bay’s 2022 Influential Women Awards winners

The ability to manage challenges, and some biases along the way, yet continue to continue to excel is a consistent theme among the winners of this year’s class of North Bay Business Journal Influential Women Award winners.

The winners were recognized at a Thursday, June 23, dinner and awards presentation from at the Petaluma Woman's Club in Petaluma.

Presenting partner of the event was Wells Fargo. The gold sponsor was Exchange Bank, and the silver partner was Kaiser Permanente.

Read profiles of these winners:

Jana Beatty-Andresen, Regional Vice President, Member Experience, Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa

Paula Finley, Chief of Services, Becoming Independent, Santa Rosa

Naomi Fuchs, CEO, Santa Rosa Community Health, Santa Rosa

Linsey Gallagher, President & CEO, Visit Napa Valley, Napa

Trudy Grabenauer, franchise owner, Cold Stone Creamery, Santa Rosa

Letitia Hanke, ARS Roofing and Gutters (CEO), The LIME Foundation (Founder/Executive Director), Santa Rosa

Kristie A. Hubacker, CEO, Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma

Nicole Jaffee, attorney, Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz, LLP, Santa Rosa

Patricia Kendall, Medical Group Administrator, Kaiser Permanente, San Rafael

Jennifer Locke, Chief Operating Officer, Crimson Wine Group, Napa

Carolyn Pistone, President & Managing Director, Clear Blue Commercial, Inc., Petaluma

Supriya Sachar, Chief Operating Officer, Ygrene Energy Fund Inc., Petaluma

Nioma Narissa Sadler, Co-Owner, Traditional Medicinals; founder, WomenServe, Sebastopol

Sharon Wright, Board Member, Summit State Bank, Santa Rosa