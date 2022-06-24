Meet the North Bay’s 2022 Influential Women Awards winners
The ability to manage challenges, and some biases along the way, yet continue to continue to excel is a consistent theme among the winners of this year’s class of North Bay Business Journal Influential Women Award winners.
The winners were recognized at a Thursday, June 23, dinner and awards presentation from at the Petaluma Woman's Club in Petaluma.
Presenting partner of the event was Wells Fargo. The gold sponsor was Exchange Bank, and the silver partner was Kaiser Permanente.
Read profiles of these winners:
Jana Beatty-Andresen, Regional Vice President, Member Experience, Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa
Paula Finley, Chief of Services, Becoming Independent, Santa Rosa
Naomi Fuchs, CEO, Santa Rosa Community Health, Santa Rosa
Linsey Gallagher, President & CEO, Visit Napa Valley, Napa
Trudy Grabenauer, franchise owner, Cold Stone Creamery, Santa Rosa
Letitia Hanke, ARS Roofing and Gutters (CEO), The LIME Foundation (Founder/Executive Director), Santa Rosa
Kristie A. Hubacker, CEO, Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma
Nicole Jaffee, attorney, Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz, LLP, Santa Rosa
Patricia Kendall, Medical Group Administrator, Kaiser Permanente, San Rafael
Jennifer Locke, Chief Operating Officer, Crimson Wine Group, Napa
Carolyn Pistone, President & Managing Director, Clear Blue Commercial, Inc., Petaluma
Supriya Sachar, Chief Operating Officer, Ygrene Energy Fund Inc., Petaluma
Nioma Narissa Sadler, Co-Owner, Traditional Medicinals; founder, WomenServe, Sebastopol
Sharon Wright, Board Member, Summit State Bank, Santa Rosa