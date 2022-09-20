Subscribe

Photos: North Bay Best Places to Work awards event

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
September 19, 2022, 6:36PM
Updated 8 hours ago

The annual celebration of the best employers in the North Bay took place Sept. 14 at the Luther Burank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.

The North Bay Business Journal’s annual “Best Places to Work” event featured companies which have won the event 17 times, plus a handful of companies recognized the first time as being employee-centered.

Related: Discover why these 100 North Bay companies are Best Places to Work

The presenting sponsor of the event was Exchange Bank with Trope Groupas as the gold sponsor and Canopy Health as the silver sponsor.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette