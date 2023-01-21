Photos: North Bay Business Journal’s 2023 Book of Lists networking night

January 20, 2023, 4:29PM
The release of the North Bay Business Journal's Book of Lists, containing information about local companies, organizations and business sectors, was marked with networking event Jan. 19 at The California Theatre of Santa Rosa.

The Book of Lists sponsors were Exchange Bank, Ghilotti Construction Company Western Health Advantage, County of Sonoma Energy and Sustainability and Canopy Health. The venue sponsor was The California Theatre of Santa Rosa.

Get detailed data and contact lists from the Book of Lists here. Subscribers to the Business Journal can get access to the Book of Lists e-edition.

