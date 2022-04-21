Photos: See who was at the North Bay Forty Under 40 Awards gala recognizing young professionals

The North Bay Business Journal welcomed its 2022 Forty Under 40 award winners in person at a reception Tuesday, April 19, held at Blue Ridge Kitchens, located in The Barlow complex in Sebastopol.

The recognition celebrated “top performers shaping the future of the North Bay business community.” The winners serve in nonprofits, leaders in companies large and small, and include those who are pursuing their own businesses.

Presenting sponsor for the event was Exchange Bank, with Redwood Credit Union as gold sponsor and Kaiser Permanente as silver sponsor.