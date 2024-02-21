See who was at North Bay Business Journal’s Book of Lists networking event Feb. 20

North Bay Business Journal on Tuesday evening celebrated the release of its 2024 Book of Lists, a resource compiled over the year containing key information about local companies, organizations and business sectors.

About 150 attended the networking event, held at SOMO Village Art Gallery in Rohnert Park.

The publication contains information on hundreds of North Bay businesses. View the book e-edition here, or purchase data for listed companies here.

Sponsors of the event were Western Health, Exchange Bank and Canopy Health.