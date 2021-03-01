Subscribe

Watch: California North Coast Specialty Food and Beverage Industry Conference 2021

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
March 1, 2021, 8:00AM
Check out presentation documents by Anu Goel, Carolyn Stark and Lara Dickinson.

Watch the North Bay Business Journal’s 2021 North Coast Specialty Food & Beverage Industry Conference virtual event from Feb. 25.

Presenters were Anubhav Goel, president of client growth solutions for industry market-research firm SPINS; Lara Dickinson, co-founder of OSC and the Climate Collaborative; Robert Steele, investment banker at Bank of America; and Carolyn Stark, founder of Naturally North Bay, formerly known as the North Bay Food Industry Group.

Related: Specialty foods and beverages market grows 16% in 2020

The conference was sponsored by the Carle Mackie Power & Ross law firm.

