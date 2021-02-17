Watch: Sonoma State University Economic Outlook Conference 2021

“The North Bay is showing signs of recovery. The (national) forecast for right now is we will have the recession officially declared over, probably fourth quarter 2021, maybe first quarter 2022,” said Robert Eyler, Ph.D., dean of the School of Extended and International Education and a professor of economics at Sonoma State University, during the 28th annual Sonoma State University Economic Outlook Conference, presented by North Bay Business Journal on Feb. 16, 2021.

But getting the coronavirus pandemic under control through vaccinations is key to that recovery, he said. Eyler gave the keynote address at the virtual event.

Also presenting were Jean-Francois Coget, dean of the School of Business and Economics at SSU, speaking about how the undergraduate and graduate programs have been performing amid COVID-19, and Lande Ajose, Ph.D., higher education adviser to Gov. Gavin Newsom, talking about California funding for education and the state's work on equity.