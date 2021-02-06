Watch: Wine Industry Conference 2021 by North Bay Business Journal

If you missed the Business Journal’s 20th annual Wine Industry Conference on Jan. 19, here’s how you can catch up on all the insights.

Long-running and repeated closures of those key sales channels for local wineries are likely to have more impact than the Great Recession, post-9/11 recession, natural disasters such as North Coast wildfires and East Coast hurricanes, and the decline in North Coast wine sales in the late 1980s, said Jon Moramarco, head of BW166 and editor of the closely followed Gomberg Fredrikson Report.

On the national economy, Wells Fargo senior economist Sarah House told conference attendees that the opening months of 2021 likely will be turbulent for business, but wine consumers have fared better financially in the pandemic.

Watch the conference:

Also, check out the news report on key insights from the event.