What made the 8 North Bay Top Projects Award winners so special

The ways the projects that are winners of 2022 North Business Journal’s Top Projects Awards will be used are as varied as those who envisioned them.

A new place to scale the heights while indoors, a newly refreshed school classroom, places where those on fixed incomes or homeless can find shelter, and a headquarters centered on alternative energy are among them.

These winners were honored Dec. 14 at Bacchus Landing Cellars, Healdsburg:

Best North Bay Sustainability Project: Sonoma Clean Power headquarters, Santa Rosa

Best North Bay Education Project: Old Adobe Union School District’s new Loma Vista Immersion Academy classrooms, Petaluma

Best North Bay Affordable Housing Project: Cherry Creek Village affordable housing, Cloverdale

Best North Bay Commercial Project: Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital expansion

Best North Bay Community Impact Project: Caritas Center homeless services, Santa Rosa

Best North Bay Wine Industry Project: Heitz Cellar tasting room, St. Helena

Best North Bay Health and Wellness Project: Russian River Health and Wellness Clinic, Guerneville

Best North Bay Recreation Project: Sessions Climbing + Fitness gym, Santa Rosa

