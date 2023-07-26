GM and other automakers plan to build 30,000 electric vehicle chargers

Seven major automakers announced a plan on Wednesday to nearly double the number of fast chargers in the United States in an effort to address one of the main reasons that people hesitate to buy electric cars.

The carmakers — BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz Group and Stellantis — will initially invest at least $1 billion in a joint venture that will build 30,000 chargers on major highways and other locations in the United States and Canada.

The United States has about 32,000 fast chargers — those that can replenish a drained battery in 10 to 30 minutes. In some sparsely populated areas, such chargers can be hundreds of miles apart. Surveys show that fear about not being able to find a charger is a major reason that car buyers are reluctant to buy electric vehicles.

Sales of electric vehicles have risen quickly in the United States, but there are signs that demand is softening. As a result, Tesla, Ford and other carmakers have cut prices in recent months and are offering incentives. Popular models that had long waiting lists last year can now be had in a few days or weeks.

The chargers will have plugs designed to use the connections used by most carmakers other than Tesla, as well as the standard developed by Tesla that Ford, GM and other companies have said they intend to switch to in 2025.

“The better experience people have, the faster EV adoption will grow,” Mary Barra, the chief executive of General Motors, said in a statement.