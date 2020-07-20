Bank of Marin’s Q2 results better than expected amid coronavirus economy slowdown

Bank of Marin’s parent company (Nasdaq: BMRC) on Monday released second-quarter earnings that showed it was able to avoid a significant downturn when compared with this year’s first-quarter results.

The Novato-based Bancorp reported earnings at $7.4 million, a 2.4% rise in comparison to the first three months of the year — but down 10.2% from the second quarter in 2019. Last year’s second quarter net income came in at $8.23 million.

With the pandemic and economic disruption of this year, the results were viewed as better than they might have been by the bank.

“We’re happy with the results. But we are tempered, when we look at the fact that we’re in the middle of this pandemic, and business is suffering,” CEO Russell Colombo told the Business Journal after the bank’s earnings call.

Diluted earnings per share were 55 cents for the quarter, up by 2 cents in contrast to the first quarter of the year but down by a nickel for the same three-month period last year.

The bank posted interest income of $24.4 million in 2020’s second quarter, compared to $24.1 million from January through March.

Net interest is the difference between revenue generated by interest-bearing assets and the costs of servicing liabilities.

This past quarter’s approximately 256,000 increase from the winter-to-spring quarter is largely related to loan fees from the bank’s participation in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. The bank provided $300 million in PPP funding to more than 1,800 businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area. The contribution to the program was credited by the U.S. Treasury with saving at least 28,000 jobs in the bank’s markets, which include Marin, Sonoma, Napa, San Francisco and East Bay counties.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has suggested an idea of complete forgiveness on a PPP loan, which now will allow a business to skip repaying the loan at 1% interest if it retains three-quarters of its workforce.

At last calculation, Bank of Marin has handled $102.5 million in PPP loans for industries heavily impacted by the pandemic, including $33.4 million for medical and dental, $16.6 million in hospitality and $16.3 million in retail.

The challenges associated with the pandemic have prompted Colombo to delay the retirement announced last September in order to give the institution a steady hand at the helm during the unprecedented crisis. Recruitment for his successor has been suspended.

“Consistency is very important now,” he said.

So is the financial institution’s philosophy at remaining prudent, bank officials stressed.

Early on, Bank of Marin had set aside a $2.2 million provision to cover losses related to the economic uncertainties caused by the coronavirus.

The conservative operating standard didn’t end there.

Colombo pointed to the bank’s diligent underwriting principles that have led to maintaining a consistently strong portfolio. The principles have paid off for the bank’s better-than-expected results and solvency.

“Even in the strongest economic times, Bank of Marin continuously prepared for an eventual downturn. Give our conservative posture, we entered this environment from a position of strength,” said Chief Financial Officer Tani Girton, who also serves as the bank’s executive vice president.

Susan Wood covers banking, finance, law, cannabis and production. She can be reached at susan.wood@busjrnl.com or 530-545-8662.